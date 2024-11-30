In dramatic fashion, Army defeats UTSA, 29-24

On a frigid day at Michie Stadium with the Corps of Cadets home on Thanksgiving leave and home field in the American Athletic Conference Championship up for grabs, the Black Knights delivered a gritty 29-24 victory over a game UTSA Roadrunners’ squad. In yet another November battle where the opposing defense completely sold out to stop Army’s running game.

Offensive Coordinator Cody Worley dialed up a gem and QB Bryson Daily hit just enough well-timed play-action passes to keep the chains moving and lead the Army offense to 407 total yards – 190 through the air.Today’s game was also another chance for Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody and the Army defense to play the hero. The Black Knights didn’t disappoint.

Behind a stellar effort from ILB’s Andon Thomas (14 total tackles) and Kalib Fortner, who added a huge pass break-up in the endzone, a key third down sack, and combined with Thomas and a host of other Army tacklers for a crucial 4th and 1 stop that gave Daily and the Army offense the ball at the plus-15 yard-line, the Black Knights’ defense held an offense that had been averaging 33 points/game (over 40 the last few weeks) to 24 points. Safeties Casey Larkin and Collin Matteson added game-changing interceptions at crucial times and Thomas recovered a fumble that led to a key Army field goal before halftime.

Not to be outdone, Special Team Coordinator Sean Saturnio’s unit added 3 key field goals behind Trey Gronotte’s leg to seal the 29-24 victory for the Black Knights.With the win, Army clinched an 8-0 record in their inaugural season in the American, and they will host the Tulane Green Wave Friday night at 8 PM in Michie Stadium for the conference championship.

Army is 10-1 on the season. That’s the fourth time Army has won 10 games in program history(1996, 2017, 2018) and the third time in Coach Monken’s tenure.

Bryson Daily ran for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns. This was Daily’s 9th 100-yard rushing game this season, which breaks RB Mike Mayweather’s Army record for most 100-yard games in a season (1988). Daily also set the AAC single-season rushing touchdown record with his 25th touchdown today.