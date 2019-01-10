Is 2-star DE/OLB Marcus Mauney close to making his college decision?
We are closing out the first week of January 2019, but it was back in April of 2018 that Rivals 2-star DE/OLB Marcus Mauney took his official visit to Army West Point.
The talented prospect out of Gastonia (NC) remains as a 2019 recruiting class priority, as the Army Black Knights begin to put the final touches on the incoming class.
The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder told GoBlackKnights.com that he will be making his college decision following his scheduled and upcoming official visits to Davidson (1/11); Yale (1/20); UPenn (1/25) and Navy (2/1).
“Yes, I have four official visits set up and I will make a decision soon after,” stated Mauney, who confirmed that Army is very much in the mix.
“Yes and Yes,” he declared when asked if he was still considering the Black Knights.
“Army being ranked 19th was huge for their program and I see the great works Coach [Jeff] Monken is putting in.”
“They’re (Army West Point) still in the mix and I’m just trying to make sure I’m making the right decision as to where I want to spend my next 4-5 years,” added Mauney, who says that he has kept in contact with the staff.
“Actually today and it was Coach Juice (Justin Weaver),” he said of his general conversation with the Army assistant coach. “Nothing much ... just catching up talking about Clemson’s championship because my dad went to Clemson {chuckling}.”
