We are closing out the first week of January 2019, but it was back in April of 2018 that Rivals 2-star DE/OLB Marcus Mauney took his official visit to Army West Point.

The talented prospect out of Gastonia (NC) remains as a 2019 recruiting class priority, as the Army Black Knights begin to put the final touches on the incoming class.

The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder told GoBlackKnights.com that he will be making his college decision following his scheduled and upcoming official visits to Davidson (1/11); Yale (1/20); UPenn (1/25) and Navy (2/1).

“Yes, I have four official visits set up and I will make a decision soon after,” stated Mauney, who confirmed that Army is very much in the mix.