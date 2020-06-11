News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-11 06:21:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Is DT prospect Charles Rolenc one step closer to becoming a Black Knight?

Purchase a Subscription to GBK with 1 of 2 deals!
Purchase a Subscription to GBK with 1 of 2 deals!
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
DT prospect Charles Rolenc has narrowed his choice of colleges down to two schools
DT prospect Charles Rolenc has narrowed his choice of colleges down to two schools

It was back on May 28th that GoBlackKnights.com first reported on defensive tackle prospect Charles Rolenc. The 6-foot-1, 264 pounder is out of Orlando (FL) Bishop Moore Catholic High School and cu...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}