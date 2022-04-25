Is talented this Florida RB close to becoming a Black Knight?
Make no mistake about it, running back Bill Young is one of the Black Knights’ top targets for the 2023 recruiting class.The 5-foot-10, 181-pounder out of Boca Raton (FL) Saint Andrews School made ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news