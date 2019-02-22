Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-22 06:22:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Is there a recruiting turf war developing between Army & Rutgers?

Z4e3znnxaukewv5fdiw2
Rivals 3-star OL Nicholas Dawkins with Army defensive coordinator, John Loose
Rivals.com
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Is surely is a known fact and for obvious reasons that the Army Black Knights consistently have recruiting battles with Air Force and Navy for football prospects.This 2018 recruiting class has rein...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}