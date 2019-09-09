News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 11:12:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Is this Rivals 3-star OL/DL close to joining Army's 2020 recruiting class?

OL/DL Cameron Kinnie is leaning towards Army West Point
OL/DL Cameron Kinnie is leaning towards Army West Point (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

There is no doubt that Rivals 3-star OL/DL prospect Cameron Kinnie is one of Army West Point’s top 2020 recruiting targets and according to Kinnie, the feeling is mutual and he shared that he remai...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}