Is this Rivals 3-star OL/DL close to joining Army's 2020 recruiting class?
There is no doubt that Rivals 3-star OL/DL prospect Cameron Kinnie is one of Army West Point’s top 2020 recruiting targets and according to Kinnie, the feeling is mutual and he shared that he remai...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news