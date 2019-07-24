Is TE Simon Brackin prospect still interested in the Army Black Knights?
It was back on June 1st that tight end prospect Simon Brackin received an offer from Army at the conclusion of the Mercer Mega Camp. “Coach Monken offered me after the camp and Coach Dixon is the o...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news