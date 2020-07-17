GoBlackKnights - Jacob Hurtubise signs with the Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Former Army West Point baseball captain Jacob Hurtubise signed a contract to continue his baseball career with the Cincinnati Reds, the team announced Friday.

The Zionsville, Ind., native becomes the first baseball player to receive a professional offer secretary of defense endorsed a policy in November making it possible for exceptionally talented athletes who have graduated from a military service academy to pursue employment as professional sports athletes following graduation. Once approved, he will be permitted to delay his commissioning and subsequent service obligation to pursue employment as a professional sports athlete.

"We are exceptionally proud of Jacob," said Mike Buddie, Director of Athletics, Army West Point. "He has earned this opportunity through his hard work and determination while representing the Corps of Cadets on the field. After spending 47 months training to serve our country, I am thrilled for Jacob to get this incredible opportunity and am convinced this will only make him a better officer when that time comes. The fact that Jacob lost his Firstie season due to COVID makes this opportunity even sweeter, and I know the Reds organization will appreciate his incredible work ethic and talent."

Over the course of his career at West Point, Hurtubise established himself as one of the program's all-time greats. The outfielder graduates as the Army and Patriot League all-time leader in stolen bases (105) and walks (142). In 2019, he set the program's single season records for runs scored (71), walks (69) and stolen bases (45). He earned ABCA All-American honors and Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019 and was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American in 2020. The two-time First Team All-Patriot League recipient entered his shortened senior campaign as the Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year.

"We are very proud and excited for Jacob to get this opportunity with the Cincinnati Reds," Army baseball head coach Jim Foster said. "He has been a huge part of our baseball program and will be remembered as one of the greats in program history. He has been the definition of what we want in a player and, more importantly, a person and a leader. He will be a tremendous representative for Army at the next level and we wish him the best going forward!"

Following the 2019 season, Hurtubise was drafted in the 39th round by the Seattle Mariners before ultimately deciding to return to West Point for his senior season to complete his degree and training. He is the first Army baseball player to join a professional organization since Jon Rosoff signed with the Detroit Tigers in 2018.