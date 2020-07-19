GoBlackKnights - Jacob Smith finds no reason to wait, it’s Army hands down

Pipeline areas are crucial to every college football program, no matter their size or location. For the Army Black Knights, the pipeline areas are spread out across the country, but there are several “hot-spots” and within the hot regions/states are fertile high school programs. As such, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff have found a lot of recruits in Georgia and as of yesterday, 2020 Rivals 3-star defense end Jackson Powell being the latest. Well, that was until today, when 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman Jacob Smith extended his verbal pledge to the Army staff. By the way, this pipeline is even more refined. You see, Smith is the teammate of Jackson and Powell (Jackson) is the younger brother of current Black Knights’ offensive lineman, Dean Powell, along with Cooper Simpson (2016) and they all are out of powerhouse, Buford High School in Atlanta, Georgia ... No. 1 ranked (5A). Needless to say, Smith has a solid relationship with the Powell brothers, the Army coaching staff ... especially offensive coordinator Brent Davis, who has been handling his recruiting, along with Coach Saga Tuitele (Coach T).

“So pretty much, I knew I was on their board to discuss when they all returned because everyone was on vacation ... Coach T told me. I think it was last Sunday I kinda just put my heart out there and and told him that if they were to offer that I’d commit, because I had come to the conclusion that Army was my No. 1 choice for what I wanted to do with my life.” — OL Jacob Smith on his conversation with Coach Saga Tuitele prior to actually being offered by the Army Black Knights

SETTING THE STAGE

“Coach (Brent) Davis and Coach T have both taken time to build a good relationship with me,” Smith explained. “They were the only two besides Coach Monken that I was talking to up until last night when a good bit of the coaches texted me congratulating me.” “So pretty much, I knew I was on their board to discuss when they all returned because everyone was on vacation ... Coach T told me. I think it was last Sunday I kinda just put my heart out there and told him that if they were to offer that I’d commit because I had come to the conclusion that Army was my No. 1 choice for what I wanted to do with my life.”

“He got super excited after that and extended an offer my way and I told him that I wanted to sit down with my parents and talk about a few things before I made it public, but I told him then I was in.”

CONVERSATION WITH HEAD COACH MONKEN

“I’m committed to Army West Point now,” Smith proudly told GoBlackKnights.com. “I told Coach Monken last night I officially committed, but I had texted him and Coach Davis before they were going to offer me to let them know if they did end up choosing me as an offer guy that they’d have a commitment soon after because I wanted to be there.”

BUFORD HIGH SCHOOL CONNECTION

According to Smith, Army West Point obviously sells itself, but being able to converse with a familiar face or in the case with Smith, two familiar faces only made his decision that much easier.

The Powell Brothers: Dean and Jackson

“Talking with Dean Powell, Jackson’s older brother and a fellow lineman, cleared most of the fears I had thinking about the whole Army thing as a lineman,” Smith declared. “He told me about the true brotherhood that lives there and that to me is a very important aspect that has been drilled into me from Buford. Family above all and West Point is a family.” “The structured life that comes with going there is also good for me personally. I started to excel at Buford because of the structure that supported it, so that too is important to me. Football may be a big aspect of any of these kinds of decisions, West Point plays at a high level, but also to have academics as prestigious as West Point’s is unparalleled. Another thing important to me as I’ve worked hard to be a good student and also the opportunity to serve this great county is one that should never be turned down and be honored to receive.” The big lineman said that he has already informed one of Powell brothers of his decision and will be reaching out to the 2nd immediately. “Yes Dean is aware, I’m going to write to Jackson soon to let him know since he’s in the middle of basic training,” noted Smith, who said that he had already given Dean the heads-up. “I told Dean Thursday that I was ready to commit and join the brotherhood. He was excited as anyone.” Positionally speaking, it will be interesting to see where Smith will get his first look, because he has the versatility to play guard or tackle. “I haven’t been told by Coach Davis where exactly I’ll be, but based on what every other school has told me I will probably be the interior of the line,” shared the student-athlete, who maintains a 3.9 GPA, but is also uncertain at this time if he will be entering the academy as direct admit or via the USMAPS.