The NFL draft is over, and as usual, there were no Army football players selected. But as has been the case in recent years, a few Army players get invited to NFL team tryouts as undrafted free agents, and has netted big result with five former Black Knights (Cole Christiansen - Chiefs, Andre Carter - Vikings, Jon Rhattigan - Seahawks, Elijah Riley - Steelers, and Brett Toth - Eagles) on NFL rosters.

Well Tight End Josh Lingenfelter recently learned that he will be given a tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lingenfelter was recruited from Panama City, FL with a 5.4 rating from Rivals. He spent a year at USMAPS before entering West Point in 2020. He appeared in 5 games with 27 snaps as a plebe before moving up to the starting lineup in 2021. He played 247 snaps that year and his 81.1 Overall rating from PFF was one of the top ratings for a tight end that season. He had one reception for 31 yards and was also on the receiving end of a two-point conversion.

Lingenfelter played 502 snaps in 2022 and continued to impress the raters at PFF with a whopping 91.1 rating overall, a 90.3 as a receiver, and an 86.6 as a run blocker. He caught three passes in 2022 for 105 yards and an average of 35 yards per catch.

His PFF ratings dropped off a bit under the new offense in 2023. He played 374 snaps and received an overall rating of 69.4 with a 74.4 in run blocking.

At 6’3” and 250 pounds, Lingenfelter is close to the average height and weight for a TE in the NFL. Coming from a team that emphasizes the running game, the pros are likely to be more interested in his run blocking, but he’s no slouch as a receiver either.