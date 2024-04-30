Jaguars to take a look at TE Josh Lingenfelter
The NFL draft is over, and as usual, there were no Army football players selected. But as has been the case in recent years, a few Army players get invited to NFL team tryouts as undrafted free agents, and has netted big result with five former Black Knights (Cole Christiansen - Chiefs, Andre Carter - Vikings, Jon Rhattigan - Seahawks, Elijah Riley - Steelers, and Brett Toth - Eagles) on NFL rosters.
Well Tight End Josh Lingenfelter recently learned that he will be given a tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Lingenfelter was recruited from Panama City, FL with a 5.4 rating from Rivals. He spent a year at USMAPS before entering West Point in 2020. He appeared in 5 games with 27 snaps as a plebe before moving up to the starting lineup in 2021. He played 247 snaps that year and his 81.1 Overall rating from PFF was one of the top ratings for a tight end that season. He had one reception for 31 yards and was also on the receiving end of a two-point conversion.
Lingenfelter played 502 snaps in 2022 and continued to impress the raters at PFF with a whopping 91.1 rating overall, a 90.3 as a receiver, and an 86.6 as a run blocker. He caught three passes in 2022 for 105 yards and an average of 35 yards per catch.
His PFF ratings dropped off a bit under the new offense in 2023. He played 374 snaps and received an overall rating of 69.4 with a 74.4 in run blocking.
At 6’3” and 250 pounds, Lingenfelter is close to the average height and weight for a TE in the NFL. Coming from a team that emphasizes the running game, the pros are likely to be more interested in his run blocking, but he’s no slouch as a receiver either.
