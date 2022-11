For Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and the Black Knights’ 2022 season, it pretty much stands that the only place to really go at this stage is up.

Army is coming off of Saturday’s CiC Trophy loss to rival Air Force, and will now try to rebound against a very competitive Troy University (7-2) squad.

Today, Coach Monken met with the media, which included GBK’s Joe Iacono to discuss the current state of Army football.

Let’s hear what Coach Monken had to say.