Jeff Monken Set to Compete in 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge

Nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event to feature current and former coaches teeing it up for $330,000 in charity

Greensboro, Ga. (April 26, 2022) – Army head coach Jeff Monken will represent the Black Knights in the 15th annual Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament held on May 3 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta. A field of 22 current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of a $330,000 charity purse.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in Two Man Scramble format with Stableford scoring in an 18-hole tournament. This year’s competition will also feature a Skills Challenge that includes Long Drive and Closest to the Pin competitions.

Proceeds from the event benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Coach Monken’s winnings will go to Mission 22, which is a national community supporting active service members, veterans, and their family members through support and treatment programs, social impact and memorial efforts.

“This unique event consistently brings together some of college football’s biggest names each year, all for charity,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “These coaches are true competitors, both on and off of the football field, but it’s all for a great cause as each of their charities will be the true winners at the end of the day.”

Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $8.73 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats that features three former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won two national championships, 33 FBS conference championships and boasts 2,423 career wins.

The current field of competitors for this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include: