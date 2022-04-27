 GoBlackKnights - Jeff Monken Set to Compete in 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-27 12:31:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Jeff Monken Set to Compete in 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
GoBlackKnights.com
Special to GoBlackKnights.com

Nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event to feature current and former coaches teeing it up for $330,000 in charity

Greensboro, Ga. (April 26, 2022) Army head coach Jeff Monken will represent the Black Knights in the 15th annual Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament held on May 3 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta. A field of 22 current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of a $330,000 charity purse.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in Two Man Scramble format with Stableford scoring in an 18-hole tournament. This year’s competition will also feature a Skills Challenge that includes Long Drive and Closest to the Pin competitions.

Proceeds from the event benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Coach Monken’s winnings will go to Mission 22, which is a national community supporting active service members, veterans, and their family members through support and treatment programs, social impact and memorial efforts.

“This unique event consistently brings together some of college football’s biggest names each year, all for charity,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “These coaches are true competitors, both on and off of the football field, but it’s all for a great cause as each of their charities will be the true winners at the end of the day.”

Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $8.73 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats that features three former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won two national championships, 33 FBS conference championships and boasts 2,423 career wins.

The current field of competitors for this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include:

Table Name
COACH CURRENT OR FORMER FBS SCHOOLS CHARITY

Dino Babers

Syracuse

Dick Tomey Legacy Fund- Positive Coaching Alliance

Frank Beamer

Virginia Tech

American Cancer Society

Shane Beamer

South Carolina

The Beamer Family Foundation

Mike Cavan

SMU

Cornerstone Church Athens

Mark Dantonio

Cincinnati, Michigan State

George Webster Scholarship

Dave Doeren

NC State

GiGi's Playhouse

Randy Edsall

Maryland, UConn

Edsall Family Foundation

Chan Gailey

Georgia Tech

Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region

Jim Grobe

Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor

Fisher DeBerry Foundation

Bobby Johnson

Vanderbilt

Sea Island Habitat for Humanity

Paul Johnson

Navy, Georgia Tech

Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation

Gus Malzahn

UCF

A Level Up

Jeff Monken

Army

Mission 22

Dan Mullen

Mississippi State, Florida

Mullen Family 36 Foundation

Pat Narduzzi

Pitt

Stanley M. Marks Blood Cancer Research Fund

Rick Neuheisel

Colorado, Washington, UCLA

Wedgewood Charity

Houston Nutt

Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss

Chickasaw Foundation

Tom O’ Brien

Boston College, NC State

National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center

Scott Satterfield

Louisville

USA Cares (Kentucky Chapter)

Kirby Smart

Georgia

The Kirby Smart Family Foundation

Steve Spurrier

Duke, Florida, South Carolina

HBC Foundation

Tommy Tuberville

Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati

Tommy Tuberville Foundation

Pairings for the 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge will be announced prior to the event.


