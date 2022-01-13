Jeff Monken sits atop the Head Coach Rankings: Bowl Season Top 10

Army’s ‘W’ over Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl is the 1st win against a Power 5 opponent since 2017 and only the 3rd win against a Power 5 opponent in the Monken era.

Prior to the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl, Jeff Monken and Army were 2-10 against Power 5 opponents over the last 8 years. They had come super close against Oklahoma in 2018; Michigan in 2019; WVU in 2020; and Wisconsin and Wake Forest this year, only to come up a tad short each time out.

Armed Forces Bowl Champions: Army's Four Captains (Broughton, Cunningham, Cockrill & Smith), along Head Coach Jeff Monken (Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports)

Black Knights’ fans, coaches, and players all desperately wanted to prove they could not only hang with the blue bloods of college football but beat them. After falling behind 16-7 at halftime after a somewhat lackluster first-half performance, Army played a near-perfect 2nd Half. After falling behind 22-21 with 1:11 left in the contest, this one would end differently for the Black Knights.

Jabari Laws drove the Black Knights down to the Missouri 23-yard line with :03 left on the clock and Cole Talley came in to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired. It was the first “walk-off” field goal for a win in at least the last 12 years.



