Jimmy Mullen talks Penn State Wrestling visit, decision timeline

The Rivals Camp made their annual stop in the Northeast this past weekend, attracting some of the region’s most talented football recruits throughout all level of high school football.

One of the most intriguing kids that participated in the camp is St. Joe’s Regional defensive lineman Jimmy Mullen, who is ranked as a football recruit as well as one of the nation’s top wrestling recruits.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound athlete spoke with Rivals before the camp about which schools are recruiting him the hardest in each sport.

“For wrestling I’m hearing from a lot of the Big Ten schools like Penn State, Michigan, Rutgers and then also Virginia Tech is hitting me up a lot too,” Mullen told Nittany Nation. “For football it’s Temple, Army-West Point hitting me up a lot. Also I’ve spoken a little bit with Rutgers and Kent State as well.”