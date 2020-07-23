GoBlackKnights - Joe Stephenson named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. - Senior linebacker Joe Stephenson was named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, announced by the organization on Thursday. Stephenson was one of 114 named to the list for his accomplishments in academics, athletics and in the community.

"This is an incredible and well-deserved honor for Joe," said Army football head coach Jeff Monken. "He exemplifies the very best of the U.S. Military Academy and Army football. Throughout his career, he has been an outstanding role model on and off the field. Being able to balance the rigors of West Point while being a Division I athlete and making time to give back to his community speaks volumes to the type of person Joe is and why he is very deserving of this recognition."

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Stephenson volunteers for the In My Bag Tour Foundation. At its last event, he helped serve over 500 students and 200 teachers in the Danville, Va., and Philadelphia areas with pre-packaged book bags and gifts of appreciation. The foundation raised over $10,000 in a three-month span in 2019. As a community liaison, Stephenson assists with volunteer communications and event logistics.

At the Academy, Stephenson is a Dean's List student and a member of the Christian Athlete Society while currently serving as both the Military Development Officer and the Diversity Officer for his company.





The Brodnax, Va., native is a senior linebacker with 25 games under his belt. Stephenson has totaled 19 tackles in his career including eight solo stops. He has assisted in a sack and a tackle for loss.

The Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast more than 800 recipients, dating back to 1935. Visit www.ncfaa.org to learn more about the association.



