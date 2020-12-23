GoBlackKnights - Jon Rhattigan & Mike Johnson Earn PFF All-America Honors

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point football seniors Jon Rhattigan and Mike Johnson earned Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-America honors, the organization announced on Monday.

Rhattigan was tabbed a third team performer at linebacker, while Johnson received honorable mention nods at left guard.

Rhattigan leads the team with 78 tackles on the season and has the most tackles for a loss with nine. The Naperville, Ill., native has two interceptions on the season. He returned one pick for a touchdown and brought the other one back 50 yards. He also has two fumble recoveries on the year, including one that set up the lone touchdown against Navy.

Entering the season Rhattigan had just six career tackles in 14 games played. Much of the playing time he saw was on special teams, as he was behind two-time captain and current member of the Los Angeles Chargers Cole Christiansen on the depth chart.