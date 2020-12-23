GoBlackKnights - Jon Rhattigan & Mike Johnson Earn PFF All-America Honors

Jon Rhattigan & Mike Johnson Earn PFF All-America Honors
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point football seniors Jon Rhattigan and Mike Johnson earned Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-America honors, the organization announced on Monday.
Rhattigan was tabbed a third team performer at linebacker, while Johnson received honorable mention nods at left guard.
Rhattigan leads the team with 78 tackles on the season and has the most tackles for a loss with nine. The Naperville, Ill., native has two interceptions on the season. He returned one pick for a touchdown and brought the other one back 50 yards. He also has two fumble recoveries on the year, including one that set up the lone touchdown against Navy.
Entering the season Rhattigan had just six career tackles in 14 games played. Much of the playing time he saw was on special teams, as he was behind two-time captain and current member of the Los Angeles Chargers Cole Christiansen on the depth chart.
Johnson has led the push up front for Army's rushing attack which ranks fourth in the nation with 281.3 yards per game. Additionally, the Black Knights join Georgia Southern as one of just two teams to rush for over 3,000 yards on the season. The Hinsdale, Ill., native also leads the team in knock-down blocks with more than 150.
The senior duo helped lead Army to a regular season record of 9-2 and a perfect 8-0 record at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights captured their third Commander-in-Chief's trophy in the last four years, after topping service academy foes Navy and Air Force, respectively, in consecutive games.
