Journey Continues: 2022 West Point Grad and former Army LB, 2LT Kemonte Yow

football

2022 West Point Grad and former Army Linebacker, 2LT Kemonte Yow
Joe Iacono
GBK Sr. Writer & Analyst
GBK Analyst and Writer, Joe Iacono, sat down with 2022 West Point Grad and former Army Linebacker, 2LT Kemonte Yow.

They talked about Kemonte’s unique path to graduate school at Clemson; his passion for fighting human trafficking and making a difference; and of course, a little football.

Let's take a look at the one-on-one with Iacono and Yow.


