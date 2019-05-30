News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-30 07:16:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Kaiser Cambra-Cho goes Black & Gold

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Mfnz05sssxaqsqkcsal6
Army Black Knights add 2-star safety Kaiser Cambra-Cho to their 2020 recruiting class

It was back in January that safety Kaiser Cambra-Cho pulled down an offer from Army West Point during his Junior Day visit, as he made what would be his first of two visits to the academy.This past...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}