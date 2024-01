On Friday we posted on The 12th Knight premium message board that after healing from an early game injury and being on injured reserve for a good portion of the season, Cole Christiansen is back on the active Kansas City Chiefs roster for the remainder of their playoff run and so look for him on Sunday.

Well, we did and as most avid Army football fans know … of the several former Black Knights on NFL rosters, only Christiansen (aka Captain America) is headed to the Conference Championship.

Yesterday, Cole and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates took down the Buffalo Bills in a nail-biting 27-24 AFC Divisional Playoff game showdown.

Via his special team’s play, Christiansen had a solid game with an impact play … listen below.