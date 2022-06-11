Kendall Anderson experiences Big Camp Day at Army, which includes an offer
It wasn’t just the long white sleeve shirt underneath the Army camp T-Shirt or his red cleats or grey pants that caught the attention of the Army coaching staff, but it was Kendall Anderson’s skill...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news