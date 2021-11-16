Key O-Line commit Sam Dec is looking ahead to Army West Point

Some folks would say that quarterback is the toughest position to recruit for, and that’s open for debate.

Because many real football observers and evaluators will say to you that the offensive line represents an even bigger crapshoot relative evaluation.

That brings us to Sam Dec, who committed to Army back in June and is one of the Black Knights’ top prospects out of the Florida region.

The slightly undersized (6-foot-4, 255 pounder) offensive lineman missed his senior season due to a leg injury, but his collegiate career is very promising.

“I had torn my ACL during the fourth game of the season,” shared Dec, who received Honorable Mention for his District despite his abbreviated season.

“My recovery is going great. I was able to bear weight the second day out of surgery. I am now currently 6-7 weeks out of surgery and am feeling great.”