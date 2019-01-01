Kicking Off The New Year - 2019 Defense: Rebuilding or Reloading?
With the historic 2018 season over, Army West Point fans are already beginning to ask “what’s in store for the coming year?” How will this group of 2019 defensive players truly adjust to the depart...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news