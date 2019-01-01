Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-01 08:50:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Kicking Off The New Year - 2019 Defense: Rebuilding or Reloading?

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
Gordon Larson
GBK Senior Writer
Uckjy7aizvpcnns8vi1f
Returners: Captain/LB Cole Christiansen (54) and DL Kwabena Bonsu (97) celebrate after Army's win over Hawaii
Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports

With the historic 2018 season over, Army West Point fans are already beginning to ask “what’s in store for the coming year?” How will this group of 2019 defensive players truly adjust to the depart...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}