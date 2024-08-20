The 2024 Army Football season is just 10 days away it could be a huge campaign, as the Black Knights are fresh off their exciting win over academy rival, Navy and now are ready to compete in the AAC for the first time.

On top of that, do you want the latest recruit scoop on the football team and recruiting? For example, the 2025 recruiting class already has four Rivals 3-Star recruits.





GoBlackKnights.com has you covered on all that and everything else throughout this busy summer right here on GBK!

So if you don't want to miss out on another Black Knights scoop, we recommend that you sign up now for GBK today and use the promo code KICKOFF2024 to get FREE Rivals premium until Fall Football Camp.