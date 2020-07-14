GoBlackKnights - King Richard '08 added to Women's Hoops Staff

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point women's basketball head coach Dave Magarity announced the addition of Maj. (Retired) Margaree King Richard to the coaching staff on Monday. A former standout for the Black Knights from 2004-08, King Richard will be joining the staff as an assistant coach.

"I'm thrilled to welcome back Margaree to Army West Point and to the women's basketball staff as an assistant coach for the upcoming season," Magarity said. "Margaree had a tremendous impact on our program as a cadet-athlete and her experiences will be invaluable as a coach, teacher and mentor to our current players."

King Richard served a variety of roles over the course of her Army tenure, which spanned over a decade before retiring at the rank of major in April. Most recently, King Richard served as an Assistant Professor of Military Science in Clarksville, Tenn., for three and a half years. She previously deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan, during 2010-2011 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. There, she supported over 100 tactical missions.

In addition to her Army career, King Richard has taken on several coaching responsibilities. Her most recent endeavor was serving as the head coach of the high school and middle school girls' basketball teams at the Clarksville Christian School from May 2016-April 2020. Tasked with the challenge of coaching a newly established program, King Richard brought Clarksville Christian to prominence as the team captured three consecutive Tennessee Christian Athletic Association Girls High School & Middle School titles from 2018-20. King Richard also served as the head coach for multiple AAU teams. Additionally she was the co-owner of Hustle Hard Athletics, a company that specializes in providing a holistic approach to sports specific training for the youth of Clarksville at all levels.

As a member of the Black Knights, King Richard earned a reputation as a player with strong presence on defense, earning Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2008. She was an integral part of an Army defense that ranked 20th in the nation in scoring defense in the regular season of her final year, allowing just 55.7 points per game. She was a member of the 2005-06 team, the first squad to claim the Patriot League title and advance to the NCAA Tournament.

After graduating from the Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, King Richard remained at West Point for the 2008-09 academic year, participating its athletic intern program. She assisted with the strength and conditioning staff, working with numerous teams including women's basketball.