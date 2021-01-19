Late bloomer and O-Lineman Matthew Robbins pulls in Army offer
When you speak to offensive lineman Matthew Robbins, he is quick to point out that he is a late bloomer.“Starting my football career late in high school (junior year) and then add COVID just made i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news