LB Andrew Wiggins picks up surprise offer from Army West Point
Outside linebacker prospect Andrew Wiggins was recently surprised when the Army Black Knights reached out to him to extend him an offer for their 2024 recruiting class.
“Complete surprise to be honest … swept me off my feet,” said the 6-foot-2, 181-pounder out of Oswego East High School by the way of Oswego (IL).
“I was at home with my mom and dad when I received the call and he (Matt Drinkall) broke down everything about West Point and really mesmerized me. Then he hit me with the offer and I was just so blessed and accepted humbly.:
According to Wiggins, he is anxious to see the Army football program and the academy up close and personal.
“I haven’t visited the Academy yet,” he stated.
“Army West Point is my upmost interest out of all colleges at the moment. On the football side, my outside linebacker position will fit great in their 3-4 defense and my speed size, and length are amazing for the position.”
“I am aware of their NFL linebackers and I hope to be one of them in the future,” added Wiggins. “I will make my decision in December after I’ve taken a visit.
Currently, the student-athlete holds a 3.6 GPA. In addition to his offer from the Black Knights, he also holds an offer from Air Force and is hearing from other programs as well.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel