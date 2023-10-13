Outside linebacker prospect Andrew Wiggins was recently surprised when the Army Black Knights reached out to him to extend him an offer for their 2024 recruiting class.

“Complete surprise to be honest … swept me off my feet,” said the 6-foot-2, 181-pounder out of Oswego East High School by the way of Oswego (IL).

“I was at home with my mom and dad when I received the call and he (Matt Drinkall) broke down everything about West Point and really mesmerized me. Then he hit me with the offer and I was just so blessed and accepted humbly.: