LB Bryson Daily up for an official visit to Army West Point this weekend
The last time we reported on linebacker prospect Bryson Daily was on July 26th when the prospect out of Abernathy (TX) Abernathy High School was on campus for one of the seasonal highlight moments ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news