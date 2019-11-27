WEST POINT, N.Y. - Army senior linebacker and two-time captain Cole Christiansen has accepted an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is a premier postseason all-star game for any draft-eligible college football players. The game will take place on Jan. 18, 2020 from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Founded in 2012, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl gives prospective players the best opportunity to showcase their talents to potential employers and fans. Nearly 200 scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams are expected be in attendance to watch live practices, conduct player interviews and review tape.

A Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist, Christiansen leads Army's linebacker unit and has made 33 career starts. In 42 career games, Christiansen has made 262 total tackles (22nd in program history), 148 solo stops (21st), 19.5 TFLs (28th), 2.5 sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and four pass breakups. The senior is tied for 13th nationally in both total tackles (99) and solo stops (58). He has nine career double-digit tackle games. Christiansen made a career-high 16 tackles (7 solo) to go along with a TFL at Air Force. He was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for his efforts against the Falcons.