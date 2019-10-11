NEWPORT BEACH, CA. – The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation has named 20 college football quarter-finalists for the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The award, now in its 16th season, recognizes the player who makes the biggest IMPACT on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

The winner will be announced at a black-tie gala on Dec. 15 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach. Joel Klatt of FOX will be the emcee.

The Foundation will donate $25,000 to the general scholarship fund of the winners’ university and $5,000 to each of three runner-up schools.

Voting for the quarter-finalists was done by members of the Board of Directors, former coaches and players as well as journalists.

2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Quarter-Finalists:

Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Mo Barry, LB, Nebraska

Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

Myles Bryant, DB, Washington

Cole Christiansen, LB, Army

Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

Jordan Fuller, DB, Ohio State

Cale Garrett, LB, Missouri

Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State

Khaleke Hudson, LB/S, Michigan

Brandon Jones, DB, Texas

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Chris Orr, LB, WisconsinColin Schooler, LB, Arizona

Isaiah Simmons, LB, ClemsonCurtis Weaver, DL, Boise State

Evan Weaver, LB, Cal

David Woodward, LB, Utah State

2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Players of the Week:

Week One – Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Week Two – Evan Weaver, Cal

Week Three – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Week Four – Evan Weaver, Cal | Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Week Five – David Woodward, Utah State

Week Six – Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy:

2004 – David Pollack, Georgia

2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama

2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal

2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU

2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State

2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU

2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin

2011 – Luke Kuechly, Boston College

2012 – Manti Te’o, Notre Dame

2013 – Anthony Barr, UCLA

2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA

2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State

2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

2017 – Josey Jewell, Iowa

2018 – Josh Allen, Kentucky