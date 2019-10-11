LB Cole Christiansen named 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Quarter-Finalists
NEWPORT BEACH, CA. – The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation has named 20 college football quarter-finalists for the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy.
The award, now in its 16th season, recognizes the player who makes the biggest IMPACT on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
The winner will be announced at a black-tie gala on Dec. 15 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach. Joel Klatt of FOX will be the emcee.
The Foundation will donate $25,000 to the general scholarship fund of the winners’ university and $5,000 to each of three runner-up schools.
Voting for the quarter-finalists was done by members of the Board of Directors, former coaches and players as well as journalists.
2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Quarter-Finalists:
Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
Mo Barry, LB, Nebraska
Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State
Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
Myles Bryant, DB, Washington
Cole Christiansen, LB, Army
Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
Jordan Fuller, DB, Ohio State
Cale Garrett, LB, Missouri
Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State
Khaleke Hudson, LB/S, Michigan
Brandon Jones, DB, Texas
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Chris Orr, LB, WisconsinColin Schooler, LB, Arizona
Isaiah Simmons, LB, ClemsonCurtis Weaver, DL, Boise State
Evan Weaver, LB, Cal
David Woodward, LB, Utah State
2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Players of the Week:
Week One – Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
Week Two – Evan Weaver, Cal
Week Three – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Week Four – Evan Weaver, Cal | Joe Bachie, Michigan State
Week Five – David Woodward, Utah State
Week Six – Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy:
2004 – David Pollack, Georgia
2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama
2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal
2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU
2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State
2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU
2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin
2011 – Luke Kuechly, Boston College
2012 – Manti Te’o, Notre Dame
2013 – Anthony Barr, UCLA
2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA
2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State
2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
2017 – Josey Jewell, Iowa
2018 – Josh Allen, Kentucky