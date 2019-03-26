LB Devyn Clair talks Army West Point offer & visit
One of the most recent offers extended by the Army Black Knights goes to linebacker Devyn Clair out of Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, PA.For the 6-foot-0, 225 pound1st Team All-Conferen...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news