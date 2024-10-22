LB Jacob Mainord makes the call and it’s Army West Point

Advertisement

in other news

DB Shemar McNair commits to the No. 23 Army Black Knights

DB Shemar McNair commits to the No. 23 Army Black Knights

More inside GBK, including highlights on this talented DB's commitment to the 23rd ranked Army Black Knights

 • A.M. Allan
No. 23 Army to welcome multiple visitors to campus this weekend

No. 23 Army to welcome multiple visitors to campus this weekend

It's another home game for the 23rd-ranked Army, which means another recruiting weekend. Come inside GBK for more

Premium content
 • A.M. Allan
TBT: Building Blocks (The M.O.B.)

TBT: Building Blocks (The M.O.B.)

Army heads into week No. 8 of the 2024 football campaign ranked as the No. 23 team in the nation & top rushing team.

Premium content
 • A.M. Allan
Official Army-East Carolina Game (10/19) Fan Prediction Thread

Official Army-East Carolina Game (10/19) Fan Prediction Thread

The Army Football Fanbase is not only one of the most knowledgeable but also one of the most active fans around

 • GoBlackKnights.com
Army adds key recruit in Big OL, James Bland

Army adds key recruit in Big OL, James Bland

You don’t lead the nation in rushing with 369.8 YPG or 19th in Total Offense without the big guys up front

Premium content
 • A.M. Allan

in other news

DB Shemar McNair commits to the No. 23 Army Black Knights

DB Shemar McNair commits to the No. 23 Army Black Knights

More inside GBK, including highlights on this talented DB's commitment to the 23rd ranked Army Black Knights

 • A.M. Allan
No. 23 Army to welcome multiple visitors to campus this weekend

No. 23 Army to welcome multiple visitors to campus this weekend

It's another home game for the 23rd-ranked Army, which means another recruiting weekend. Come inside GBK for more

Premium content
 • A.M. Allan
TBT: Building Blocks (The M.O.B.)

TBT: Building Blocks (The M.O.B.)

Army heads into week No. 8 of the 2024 football campaign ranked as the No. 23 team in the nation & top rushing team.

Premium content
 • A.M. Allan
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 22, 2024
LB Jacob Mainord makes the call and it’s Army West Point
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Army
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS