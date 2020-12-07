GoBlackKnights - LB Jon Rhattigan tabbed Semifinalist for Bednarik Award

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Jon Rhattigan, a senior linebacker on the Army West Point football team, was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, Maxwell Football Club Executive Director Mark Wolpert announced Monday afternoon. In total there were 18 semifinalists for the award.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented annually to the nation's top defensive player since 1995. The award is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame '69 and the NFL Hall of Fame '67.

The Naperville, Ill., native leads the Black Knights with 67 tackles (21 solo) and 8.0 tackles for a loss. He is also tied for the team lead for interceptions with two, one of which he returned for a touchdown and the other he returned for 50 yards.

Rhattigan entered the season with just six career tackles in 14 games played. Much of the playing time he saw was on special teams, as he was behind two-time captain and current member of the Los Angeles Chargers Cole Christiansen on the depth chart.