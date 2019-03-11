Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 11:31:16 -0500') }} football Edit

LB Kareem Harris talks Army West Point offer

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Auf5cbosjjss3qhuwprz
LB Kareem Harris has locked down an Army Black Knights' offer

It was six days ago that linebacker prospect Kareem Harris was extended an offer from Army West Point, who joined Harris’ group of offers that also include Harvard and Princeton.“It wasn’t a surpri...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}