LB Shepherd Bowling scheduled to make his college decision
For Shepherd Bowling, he has one watchful eye on his recruiting and the other on an upcoming playoff game that he and his teammates at Katy High School in Katy, Texas will be taking on.“We are curr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news