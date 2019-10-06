News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 10:04:50 -0500') }} football

Linebacker Bryson Daily makes it official and becomes an Army Black Knight

Newly committed LB Bryson Daily with previous commit, OL David Hoyt at Saturday Army-Tulane game at Michie Stadium
Newly committed LB Bryson Daily with previous commit, OL David Hoyt at Saturday Army-Tulane game at Michie Stadium (GoBlackKnights.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

As we had projected last week, although vowed to keep under raps until he officially extended his verbal pledge to the Army Black Knights, linebacker prospect Bryson Daily made it official after th...

