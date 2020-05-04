News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 07:59:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Linebacker Marcus Bleazard anxious to visit Army West Point

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
LB prospect Marcus Bleazard as his eyes on the Army Black Knights
LB prospect Marcus Bleazard as his eyes on the Army Black Knights (Rivals.com)

As we continue to follow the talent out of state of Georgia who are Army’s recruiting radar, another notable target is linebacker Marcus Bleazard out of Harrison High School, where the team was the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}