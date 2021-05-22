Live Stream: 2021 United States Military Academy at West Point Graduation
The U.S. Military Academy will celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2021 and their perseverance as they prepare to complete their 47-month West Point experience and commission as the next generation of officers for the U.S. Army. West Point and the Army look forward to welcoming the newest cohort of Lieutenants into the ranks of the Army Officer Corps.
Scheduled from May 22 2021 9:35 AM EDT to May 22 2021 1:00 PM EDT
