Local 3-star DE/TE picks up an offer from the Army Black Knights
Pat Caughey is a Rivals 3-star prospect who has offers from Rutgers, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Kent State, Buffalo, Colorado State, Arizona State, Harvard, Yale, Dartmouth and now, Army West Poin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news