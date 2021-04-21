Local 3-Star O-lineman pulls down Army West Point offer
“Army offered on March 18th and it came from John Loose,” said Rivals 3-star offensive line prospect, André Oben. “They had been recruiting me for a while so it wasn’t a total surprise.”Coach Loose...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news