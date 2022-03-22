Local New Jersey OL prospect Nick Oliveira now holds an offer from Army
Yesterday, a very enthusiastic Nick Oliveira reached out to GoBlackKnights.com to inform us that he just picked up an offer from the Army Black Knights.The offensive tackle prospect now holds offer...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news