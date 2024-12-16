Louisiana Tech to Replace Marshall in 2024 Independence Bowl vs Army

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Marshall Thundering Herd will not play in the 2024 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Marshall opted not to play in the bowl game because of player unavailability due to activity in the transfer portal.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-7) will replace the Marshall Thundering Herd in the 2024 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl – set to face off against the No. 19 (AP) Army West Point Black Knights on Saturday, December 28 at 8:15 p.m. CST on ESPN.

“It is unfortunate that Marshall determined they won’t be able to compete in the bowl in a couple of weeks. Our goal was to create the best matchup possible for our local fans and college football fans throughout the country, and we think we did that with two conference champions,” said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters. “Moving forward we are very excited to host Louisiana Tech and are thrilled we found an opponent for Army. We appreciate La Tech AD Ryan Ivey, Coach Sonny Cumbie, their players, and support staff for their willingness to step up and play in our bowl game.

“Army has had a tremendous season, and Bowl Season is all about celebrating that success and providing a reward at the end of the season. We look forward to showing both teams what our community is all about and providing them with an unforgettable Bowl Week experience.”