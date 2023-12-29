WEST POINT, N.Y. – Two Army West Point football seniors, LB Leo Lowin and DB Bo Nicolas-Paul will have the opportunity to wear the Army helmet one more time, as they have each received opportunities to play in collegiate all-star games.

Lowin will suit up in The College Gridiron Showcase on Sunday, January 7 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Since the College Gridiron Showcase in 2015, more than 1400 CGS participants have been offered pro-opportunities. It is the first all-star event to implement an OTA format as CGS showcases players through practices with professional coaches. Players will perform individual and team drills, participate in 1-on-1s, attend meetings and often have the opportunity for personal interviews with scouts and executives.

At the end of the week, the two teams, the Wranglers and Desperados will play in an officiated game with kickoff slated at 2pm CST.

Lowin played in 47 career games for the Black Knights starting all 23 games he played in over the last two seasons (2022-23). This season the Austin, Texas native led Army in tackles for the second consecutive season posting 92 stops (47 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and four forced fumbles that ranked tied for third most in the country. This summer he was tabbed a 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent first teamer. Last season he was a second-team Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent selection in 2022 after being named the Army-Navy Game Player of the Game, voted on by the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association.



