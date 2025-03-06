TBT: Army Inside LB, Andon Thomas

It seems like only yesterday that current senior linebacker Andon Thomas verbally committed to the Black Knights of Army West Point.

However, that actually occurred by back January, 2021, as he joined the 2022 Army football recruiting class.

Since making his way, we have witnessed the maturation of Thomas’ game defensively, there’s a high expectation for him to have an outstanding 2025 season after coming off of a very solid 2024 campaign.

The Senior ILB played only 6 snaps as a backup to Leo Lowin in 2023 but broke into the starting lineup at WILL at the start of the 2024 season and started all 14 games with 642 defensive snaps. He led the team in tackles this past season with 98, including 3.5 TFLs and 0.5 Sacks. He also had 2 interceptions, 4 passes defended, and a fumble recovery. Thomas was named to the College Sports Communicators 2024 Academic All-American First Team.

Let’s look back at some of GBK’s coverage of the talented inside linebacker, who will surely be an intricate part of DC Nate Woody’s defense, albeit Thomas is currently sitting out of spring practice due to an injury.