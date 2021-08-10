Media Day: Army Black Knights

The Black Knights players had off today from practice, because today was Media Day for Army.

Media Day promptly kicked-off today at 1pm ET starting with Head Coach Jeff Monken, followed by Offensive and Defensive Coordinators Brent Davis and Nate Woody, respectfully.

After the media had their Q&A time with the staff, the four team captains of Arik Smith, Nolan Cockrill, Cedrick Cunningham and Marquel Broughton joined it, along with selected players, QB, Christian Anderson & OL, Connor Bishop.

Let’s take a look at what was shared this afternoon for the Army Black Knights’ Media Day, as the team is just 25-days and counting from their season opener on the road versus Georgia State.