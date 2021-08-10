 GoBlackKnights - GBK: 2021 Army Black Knights Training Camp Central
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-10 11:19:57 -0500') }} football Edit

GBK: 2021 Army Black Knights Training Camp Central

DL and Captain Nolan Cockrill in action during training camp
DL and Captain Nolan Cockrill in action during training camp (Army West Point Athletics)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

WHAT: The Army Black Knights kick off its 2021 season with preseason training camp

WHO: Army Black Knights

WHEN: Check schedule below.

PRACTICE TIMES

Friday, Aug. 6th

Saturday, Aug. 7th

Sunday, Aug. 8th

Monday, Aug. 9th

Tuesday, Aug. 10th: Media Day

Wednesday, Aug. 11th

Thursday, Aug. 12th

Friday, Aug. 13th

Saturday, Aug. 14th: Scrimmage at Michie Stadium

