BALTIMORE – The Army West Point men's basketball team fell to Loyola, 81-77, in a back-and-forth Patriot League battle on Wednesday night at Reitz Arena.The score was tied with 14 seconds remaining, but the Black Knights (13-13, 8-7 Patriot League) could not escape Baltimore with the win. Loyola (14-14, 6-9 Patriot League) made its foul shots in the closing seconds and denied the Cadets a clean look at the basket.The offensive firepower was present for Army as four Cadets put up double figures in the scoring column. Matt Wilson and Lonnie Grayson combined for 40 points and 15 rebounds on the night. Wilson was 9-of-16 from the floor with 20 points and paired his scoring output with nine boards. Grayson had one of the most efficient shooting nights in his career, knocking down seven baskets on 11 tries, including a 4-of-5 performance from long range, en route to totaling 20 points. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also chipped in on the glass with six rebounds.Tommy Funk played the entirety of the game and finished with 17 points. The senior point guard was his usual self, handing out nine assists with just one turnover. Josh Caldwell was the fourth cadet in double figures, tallying 11 points to go along with seven rebounds and a pair of steals.

- Wilson became just the second cadet in Army men's basketball history to record 1,500 career points and 800 career rebounds.

- The Alexandria, Ky., native logged his 14th straight game with double-digit scoring.

- He has now scored 20 or more points in three consecutive contests and in five of his last six.

- It was the eighth 20-point performance of the season for the big man and the 17th of his career.

- Wilson moved past Matt Brown '79 for eighth in career points at Army with 1,521.

- Grayson came one-point shy of tying his career-best scoring mark.The junior guard posted the third 20-point scoring game of his career.

- Funk extended his double-digit scoring streak to 22 games.

- The senior moved past Jarrell Brown '08 for 11th in all-time points at Army with 1,456.

- He handed out five or more assists in a game for the 11th straight outing.

- The Warrington, Pa., native played and started in his 120th consecutive career game.

- As a team, the Black Knights recorded 15 assists with just four turnovers.

- It marks the third time this season that Army posted just four turnovers in a game.

- The Cadets assisted on 52 percent of their made shots.

- The Black Knights scored 52 percent of its points from inside the paint.

- The Army starters accounted for 94 percent of the team's scoring.