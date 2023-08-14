WEST POINT, N.Y. – Construction of the Michie Stadium Preservation Project has been put on a temporary delay, announced by Director of Athletics Mike Buddie.

The project was originally slated to break ground this summer (2023) and open by the start of the 2025 football campaign. However, the difficult decision to delay the project was made after evaluating several circumstances including an unprecedented rise in the cost of construction across the industry coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a 92% increase in the project's cost as compared with the initial estimates announced in 2019. The recent storm and related flooding causing significant damage to the infrastructure at West Point and the surrounding community is also a key factor.

"Despite these unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances, our institution is committed to work through these challenging times as a united front to find solutions to make the Michie Stadium Preservation Project a reality. We are thankful to our donors and season ticket holders who continue to step-up and support this project. We are excited for the future of Michie Stadium and remain committed to our mission of providing an extraordinary Division I athletic experience that develops leaders of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country." – Director of Athletics Mike Buddie

Momentum in sales continues to build for the Michie Stadium Preservation Project as 100% of suites and 81% of Loge Boxes in the proposed new East Stands have been sold. AWPAA will provide an update on the project following the 2023 football season with an anticipated target opening for the renovated stadium ahead of the 2026 season.