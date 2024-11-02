Minus Daily: Army's 'D' & RB Kanye Udoh step up in 20-3 win over Air Force

Sophomore RB Kanye Udoh rushed for 163 yards on the day (Photo by Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Let’s come out and say it … that is that the game itself did not quite live up to the anticipation/exceptions that fans and college “experts” had in mind. If we can speak honestly, or just look at the GoBlackKnights.com Prediction Thread and albeit somewhat biased, most observers and fans felt that the 21st ranked Army Black Knights would manhandle the visiting. Air Force Falcons … and yes, even though the academy rivalry games are typically close and competitive. What the majority of folks hadn’t realized until game day/time, was that QB Bryson Daily would not be playing due to an undisclosed injury and/or illness.

QB Dewayne Coleman stepped in for Bryson Daily (Photo by Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

From the fans to the press box, everyone was wondering about Daily current status and looking ahead, also, what would the Army offense look like under backup quarterback Dewayne Coleman, and finally, how would the Army defense match up with the Air Force offense. The answer to the first question or at least our calculations based on Head Coach Jeff Monken’s post-game update on Daily, is that there is optimism that the senior captain will be ready to play next Saturday against North Texas. But, only time will tell. If Army’s first offense and defense series were going to be a reflection or the answer to questions No. 2 & 3, then fans should have an immediate sense of, “We got this game, despite Daily’s absence.” The Falcons’ first offensive series was a quick 3 and out. This was followed by an effective Army drive, that ended with a 30-yard by Trey Gronotte. The Black Knights following offensive possession after defense once again held the Falcons and saw once again the Army ‘O’ had to settle for a field goal. The critical play in that offensive series was Coleman’s fumble on 3rd & 5, which he recovered, but suffered a 4-yard loss, setting up a 4th & 9. Gronotte was called on again and he hit from 32 yards out, and Army increased their lead to 6-0 with 12:27 remaining in the 2nd quarter. Ironically, the Black Knights did not utilize their perimeter outside, which is typically Noah Short and Tyrell Robison. It was clear from the beginning that Army was going to have to rely on RB Kanye Udoh’s legs, especially when taking on the the Air Force defense up the middle. The sophomore did not disappoint at all … where he finished the game with 163 yards (7.2 avg.) and two touchdowns.

Army Safety Casey Larkin (Photo by Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

On the defensive side, it ‘D’ by committee, as the group registered six sacks, and held Air Force to 209 total yards on offense. Perhaps if there was any standout amongst the committee effort, it would have to go to Safety Casey Larkin. The Junior defender’s game seems to be evaluated week by week. On one series in the 4th quarter, he made an outstanding pass breakup but was called for interference. Only moments late, he made for the “questionable” interference call and my a solid INT at the Army 7-yard and keeping the Falcons out of the end zone. That was Larkin’s 3rd INT on the season. Through it all and although it was pretty, Army came away victorious, taking down their academy rival, 20-3.

GBK's Joe Iacono Post-Game Analysis

Post-Game with Head Coach Jeff Monken

Post-Game (Army-Air Force) with Safety Casey Larkin & DL Koday Harris-Miller 11/2/24

Post-Game (Army-Air Force) with QB Dewayne Coleman & RB Kanye Udoh 11/2/24

Score By Quarter

Scoreboard 1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL Air Force 0 3 0 0 3 Army 3 3 7 7 20

Breaking Down The Scoring

Box Score Quarter Time Scoring Play Air Force Army 1st 06:35 Army - Gronotte,Trey 30 yd field goal 11 plays, 57 yards, TOP 06:13 0 3 1st 12:37 AWP - Gronotte,Trey 32 yd field goal 8 plays, 29 yards, TOP 03:51 0 6 2nd 01:47 Air Force - Dapore,Matthew 32 yd field goal 11 plays, 49 yards, TOP 05:13 3 6 3rd 09:59 Army - Udoh,Kanye 12 yd run (Gronotte,Trey kick), 9 plays, 65 yards, TOP 05:01 3 13 4th 01:46 Army - Udoh,Kanye 25 yd run (Gronotte,Trey kick), 1 plays, 25 yards, TOP 00:05 3 20 FINAL 3 20

DIVISION OF THE GAME: Army honored the 4th Infantry Division with a logo decal on the players helmets and coaches' headsets. The 4th Infantry Division is a division of the United States Army based at Fort Carson, Colorado. It is composed of a division headquarters battalion, three brigade combat teams (two Stryker and one armor), a combat aviation brigade, a division sustainment brigade, and a division artillery. • Army's 12-game winning streak is still the longest active winning streak nationally. . • Army has won six of the last eight meetings vs. Air Force (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024). • The Black Knights have outscored the Falcons 43-6 in the teams' last two meetings (2023-24). • Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody has not allowed Air Force to score a touchdown in the last nine quarters of play and has only allowed two field goals (six points) in the last two games. Army is the only FBS team to have not trailed in a game at any point this season. • The Black Knights defense logged six sacks on the afternoon, two by Kody Harris-Miller and 1.5 by Elo Modozie. Army's defense intercepted three Air Forces passes, the first time recording three picks in a game since doing so against Air Force in 2020. • RB Kanye Udoh has rushed for over 100 yards four times this season and six times in his career. • The sophomore Udoh scored his eighth and ninth touchdowns of the season, his second multi-touchdown game of the season. • Dewayne Coleman won his first start at quarterback, the first Army QB to win his first start since Cade Ballard in 2020 (10/17/20 at UTSA).

