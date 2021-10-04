Monday afternoon presser with Head Coach Jeff Monken (10/4)

In our weekly GBK Monday Morning Quarterback series, Sr. Writer Gordon Larson brought the audience his take on the Army-Ball State game, where the Cardinals jumped out earlier on the Black Knights, and were able to sustain any attempted comeback by the once undefeated visitor and won, 28-16.

This afternoon, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken met with the media to provide his insights to the game and now with a bye week, what his team must do to get back on the winning track ... because their next contest will be against Wisconsin on the road, followed by Army hosting 20th ranked Wake Forest (5-0).

Let’s hear what Coach Monken had to say.