Monken & Daily at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala

GoBlackKnights.com Podcast Host & Football Analyst Joe Iacono has made his way for this evening’s 88th
National Football Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala Awards at College Football Hall of Fame, where this evening’s them is ‘ Honoring Tomorrow’s Legends Today”.
When you look at Army football today and all the “Brotherhood” that represents the program ... it is the identity and essence of what Army West Point football is all about. However, there are two names that truly stick out.
They are Head Coach Jeff Monken and 2024 starting Quarterback, Bryson Daily, who had spectacular football campaign last season for the 19th ranked Black Knights.
Both Coach Monken and Daily are up for awards this evening, but in the interim, Joe Iacono had an opportunity to catch up with Daily
GBK Photo Gallery
GBK's Joe Iacono & Army QB Bryson Daily
NOTABLE:
The Maxwell Football Club's Maxwell Awards Gala is a prestigious annual event celebrating excellence in American football. Now held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, the gala honors top talents with key awards such as the Maxwell Award for the most outstanding college football player and the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player. Established in 1935 and named after Robert W. Maxwell, a celebrated football coach, the event has a long tradition of recognizing exceptional contributions to the sport.
